Julen Lopetegui, appointed as West Ham manager in May 2024 as a replacement from David Moyes, could end up his tenure at the East London team very soon.

The beginning of Ruud van Nistelrooy's era at Leicester, winning 3-1 to West Ham in a match clearly dominated by the loosing side, who could only transform 1 out of 31 goals, could be the end of Lopetegui's short era at West Ham. Recently, it is its own West Ham fans who canted the "sacked in the morning", showing discontent towards the Spaniard (formerly on Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla).

A decision has not been made yet, and as per Sky Sports, West Ham's board is split 60/40 on the decision to fire him. A decisioun should be reached by Friday, the sources say.

If it were to happen, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, one of the frontrunners to replace him is Kasper Hjulmand, former Danish National Team manager, from 2020 until he resigned in 2024. During his tenure, Hjulmand led Denmark to semifinals in Euro 2020, loosing to England 2-1 to a controversial penalty.

He was previously manager of FC Nordsjælland. Before that, he played in Randers Freja, Herlev IF and B.93 from 1987 to 1998.

Currently, West Ham is 14th, six points above relegation. They have lost seven games.