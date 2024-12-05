Former Danish national manager could be appointed as Lopetegui's replacement for West Ham

HQ

Julen Lopetegui, appointed as West Ham manager in May 2024 as a replacement for David Moyes, could end up his tenure at the East London team very soon.

The beginning of Ruud van Nistelrooy's era at Leicester, winning 3-1 to West Ham in a match clearly dominated by the losing side, who could only transform 1 out of 31 shots into a goal, could be the end of Lopetegui's short era at West Ham. Recently, it is West Ham fans who chanted the "sacked in the morning", showing discontent towards the Spaniard (formerly from Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla).

A decision has not been made yet, and as per Sky Sports, West Ham's board is split 60/40 on the decision to fire him. A decision should be reached by Friday, the sources say.

If it were to happen, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, one of the frontrunners to replace him is Kasper Hjulmand, former Danish National Team manager, from 2020 until he resigned in 2024. During his tenure, Hjulmand led Denmark to semi-finals during Euro 2020, losing to England 2-1 to a controversial penalty.

He was previously manager of FC Nordsjælland. Before that, he played in Randers Freja, Herlev IF and B.93 from 1987 to 1998.

Currently, West Ham is 14th, six points above relegation. They have lost seven games.