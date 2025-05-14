Former cycling World Champion Rohan Dennis sentenced for the death of his wife

HQ

Rohan Dennis, former World Champion in cycling, was charged for the death of her wife Melissa Hoskins, also an Olympic medallist cyclist, in December 2023. After pleading guilty in December 2024 to aggravated charge of creating "likelihood of harm", he has been sentenced to 17 months in prison. However, his sentence has been suspended subject to good behaviour, and he has custody of his children. He has been given a 5-year driving ban.

The Judge at the District Court of South Australia said that Dennis had not been charged with causing the death of his wife, but his actions were "dangerous" in what is regarded as a tragic accident.

The accident happened on December 30, 2023, in Adelaide. After an argument over domestic issues, Dennis then got in the car about to drive away. According to the Judge, the pair, married in 2018, had agreed that "because of their single-mindedness", in case of an argument Dennis would leave. However, Hoskins jumped onto the bonnet. Dennis drove for about 75 meters at 20 km/h with Hoskins on the bonnet. He slowed down, she got off the bonnet and opened the door of the car. Dennis closed the door and accelerated, causing Hoskins to fall and sustain fatal injuries.

Hoskins' father said that they did not intend to Dennis to go to jail because of the two young children the couple had. "For them to then go and lose their dad ... I don't think that would be ideal at all. Their health and wellbeing is more important than a period of incarceration", he said (via ABC).