Former Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt developers have created a new indie studio

HQ

A bunch of former CD Projekt Red developers, known for working on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, have announced that they have created a new indie development studio called Dark Passenger.

Announced officially just yesterday, the studio is currently in the hiring phase and is looking for developers in a variety of roles, including lead animator, gameplay programmer, character artist, and more.

The studio has been co-founded by Jakub Ben, Pawel Kuleta, and Magdalena Furman, with the latter two serving as the developer's COO and 3D character animator, respectively. As for what exactly Dark Passenger is working on, the website shares various details about this.

"We are building an addictive, dark world full of secrets, unusual characters and conflicts consuming the Land of the Rising Sun," states the website.

We're told that it will be an online multiplayer title with PvP and PvE elements, and cooperative play, and that it will be built on Unreal Engine 5. We're also told that the game will see players becoming shinobi and kunoichi, with the aim of using their skills and talents to defeat targets and also fight off rival assassins.

It's said that there will be the ability to "jump on city rooftops, hide under the floors of country cottages, climb pagodas or sneak unnoticed among shrines and temples," as well as "changeable weather will surprise them with a sudden downpour, strong wind or fog surrounding the area."

Otherwise, we can expect various class types (ranging from beggars to samurai), plus a character modification system, and a broad arsenal of weapons, including katanas, tanto, shurikens, kunai, and more.

While we don't have a title for the project or release window/date, you can find out more about the game at the website here.