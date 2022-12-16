Former creative director of World of Warcraft returns to Blizzard

HQ

Chris Metzen is often regarded as the father of World of Warcraft. He is the original designer and voice actor of Thrall, and he has formed some of the core ideas behind the game's structure and identity. During his 20 years at Blizzard from 1993 to 2016 he also had a hand in the production of other hit franchises such as Starcraft and Diablo.

Now Metzsen is returning to where it all started. He will not only work as a Creative Advisor on World of Warcraft, but will also be involved going forward in the continuous expansion of the Warcraft universe across other games and media.

On Twitter's Blizzard's writes John Hight the following on Metzen's return: