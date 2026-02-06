Former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero unfollows Carlos Alcaraz on Instagram right after Australian Open

HQ

Fears that Carlos Alcaraz's level would worsen after the sudden breakup with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the end of 2025 were unfounded as the 22-year-old won the Australian Open and became the youngest player to win all four Grand Slams.

Alcaraz is now coached by Samu López, who was part of Ferrero's training team. According to reports, Alcaraz's father only gave Ferrero 48 hours to take or reject a new deal that was much more unfavourable, and when Ferrero left, he said he was really hurt.

And the fact the Alcaraz won a major title right after the break up, one that Alcaraz never achieved with Ferrero, made things worst, as local media has found that Ferrero unfollowed Alcaraz on Instagram right after the Australian Open.

The player, at least from now, has not unfollowed Ferrero on Instagram. Alcaraz never mentioned Ferrero during the Australian Open interviews or celebrations, which surprised some. Both have accepted that it's time to move on, as Ferrero now has a new job as mental coach for Spanish golfer Ángel Ayora, but for Ferrero it's certainly painful to see his former pupil from many years achieve new heights without him...