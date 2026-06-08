Former Carlos Alcaraz coach denounces being misquoted by Italian newspaper regarding the purchase of a yacht by Alcaraz

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Juan Carlos Ferrero, former manager of Carlos Alcaraz, has issued a statement after an interview with Il Corriere Della Sera misquoted him. The Italian outlet quoted Ferrero saying that "with me, he wouldn't have bought a €9 million yacht", referring to the recent purchase of a yacht by the tennis player.

In reality, what happened in the interview was that the Italian outlet asked Ferrero about a previous statement by Riccardo Piatti, who said that Carlos Alcaraz wouldn't have bought a €9 million yacht had he stayed with Juan Carlos Ferrero. And Ferrero seemed to agree, even if he didn't say those exact words. "I will, I will say that maybe. I was the guy who say no to many things, you know, but as his family. I think also family will try to make him stay on the floor all the time", were the exact words by Ferrero.

Ferrero posted a statement denying having said that, criticising the media's misinformation or lack of rigor, and adding the exact transcription of his words to clarify what happened.

"I want to reflect on the responsibility the media has when reporting. When a news story is published, especially if it affects a person's public image or even their personal relationships, it is essential to verify and corroborate the information before disseminating it".

"If an interview is quoted or statements are transcribed, the very least that can be done is to ensure they have been reproduced correctly", added the former tennis player and Roland Garros 2003 finalist, explaining that he believes that "acquiring a yacht is neither good nor bad" and that he never talked in the interview about the education of his children, as it was implied by the headline.