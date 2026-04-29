Former British-born NFL player Josh Mauro, who played Cardinals, Giants and Jaguars dies at the age of 35

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Josh Mauro, former British-born American Football Player, who played for the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars, has diead at the age of 35. The cause of death was not confirmed. It was his father, Greg Mauro, who said on social media that Josh passed away on April 23.

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend", Mauro wrote.

"On Thursday, April 23rd, Josh breathed his last breath on this earth and his first breath in heaven. The Lord has been our strength in this unimaginable moment. Your prayers for continued strength and comfort mean more to us than words could ever express".

Josh Mauro was born in St Albans, England, from American parents. The family returned to the United States when he was three and grew up in Texas, and played for the Stanford Cardinal at college. He spent four seasons between 2014 and 2017 at the Arizona Cardinals and later played for New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, before returning to the Cardinals when he retired in 2021.

The Arizona Cardinals, where Mauro spent most of his career, said they were "heartbroken to learn of the passing of Josh Mauro. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him. We extend our deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss."