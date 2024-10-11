Former Blizzard boss' new game wants to redefine couch co-op

There are few things more awkward than having friends over only to realise you don't have the right amount of controllers needed for game night. However, as we learned from Diablo: Immortal, you guys do indeed have phones, so Dreamhaven - the studio behind Sunderfolk - decided they would make pretty good controllers.

Sunderfolk is trying to redefine what couch co-op can be. Helmed by former Blizzard boss Mike Morihaime, Dreamhaven has created a tactical action game in which you and your friends will lead your human-like animal characters across a top-down adventure, fighting evil and solving puzzles.

You can build your character and face greater challenges as you go on, essentially making it a bit like a virtual tabletop but without someone having the thankless task of being the DM. Check out the gameplay trailer below for more information.