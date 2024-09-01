Former Blizzard boss doesn't think consoles will die out

HQ

The former head of Blizzard, Mike Ybarra still has strong faith in the future of consoles.

At the same time, he did take a swipe at Microsoft, saying that those who lose the console war like to spread a false narrative that the console market is on the rocks. Interestingly, Ybarra left Blizzard earlier this year after Microsoft's purchase of Activision went through.

Before joining Blizzard, he worked for Microsoft and with Xbox in particular for over 20 years, so what he says obviously carries a lot of weight as he has a lot of insight into the industry.

It's hardly a secret that Xbox Series X/S is not performing as well as the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch. However, we don't know exactly how far behind Xbox is as Microsoft has stopped reporting sales figures for the units.

What do you think about the future of consoles?