Former Blizzard boss defends Phil Spencer

HQ

Naturally, many people were rightly disappointed and angry when it was announced yesterday that Microsoft was closing four Bethesda studios (with Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks being the biggest setbacks). Many directed their anger at Microsoft gaming boss Phil Spencer, who is ultimately responsible for the decision.

But former Xbox veteran and Blizzard executive Mike Ybarra thinks the latter is unfair. He says that Phil Spencer is probably feeling very bad about the decision and via X he writes:

"I see a lot of shots at Phil over today's Xbox announcements. I get it. But knowing him as a human, I know this hurts him as much as anyone else. I can't speak for all of the leadership there, but I do know him and I do know what he is likely going through.

I'm not trying to defend the decisions. I think we all get ourselves into situations that are tough and unexpected (certainly I have). It's part of the job, as is the accountability for the outcomes. But he's a good human and he cares deeply for the creative process and developers. That's my first hand experience in working closely with him for 8+ years and knowing him for 24+."

As some people have pointed out though, Spencer is hardly the one to feel sorry for at a time like this. Ybarra also commented on this and wrote that his "point is he isn't the robot some make him out to be, and some are taking this personally to him as a human".

Ybarra went on to explain that we outside Microsoft don't know what's going on because "there are lots of details not shared in tough situations like this", after which he concluded:

"He's accountable for where Xbox is yes, but I won't stand silent when people personally attack friends of mine. I don't care who comes at me."