Former Blizzard boss criticises Switch 2: Lacking power and too expensive

Reactions to the recent Nintendo Switch 2 Direct have been wide and mixed to say the least. Some are questioning the pricing, such as former Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra, who has joined the conversation when he expresses his dissatisfaction with the console in a post on social media. Among other things, Ybarra accused the Switch 2 of offering far too limited performance, being too expensive, and that he would much rather stick to PC for now.

In the comments to the post, Ybarra also hinted that he clearly doubts the console's ability to handle higher resolutions and frame rates, given how both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X already have problems with it, both of which are far more powerful than the Switch 2.

"Having built consoles and watched Marketing at work, never believe frames in marketing material until 3rd party folks test it and publish results in games. It's less powerful vs. today's consoles and they barely do 4K 60 uniformly."

