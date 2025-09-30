Former BioWare writer thinks there's not much of a future for the studio under new EA deal

HQ

Yesterday, we got one of the most shocking pieces of news we've seen so far this year, as EA was bought by PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners for a whopping $55 billion. The EA acquisition will likely have major ripple effects in and outside of the company, and while some might be celebrating this move, others are concerned about the future of the company.

Particularly, former BioWare writer Trick Weekes believes this could be a big speedbump in the way of the RPG studio. In a post on Bluesky (as caught by PCGamer) Weekes outlined that they believe EA will no longer be as much of a fan of BioWare's "gay stuff," as the new owners of the studio will be more focused on EA's sports and shooter titles.

Weekes suggests this could even lead to the shut down of BioWare, something that has been speculated on even before EA got bought out. After the release of Mass Effect Andromeda, Anthem, and now the underperforming (by EA's standards) Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it is becoming harder to see a bright future for the legendary RPG developer.

There is of course the new Mass Effect in development, but with that unlikely to come out before the end of this decade, we'll have to wait and see what future there is for BioWare under new leadership at EA.