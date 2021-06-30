Former BioWare GM Casey Hudson has founded a new game company called Humanoid Studios

Previously known for his role as the general manager over at BioWare, the very studio that gave us Mass Effect, Casey Hudson has now founded a new game company known as Humanoid Studios. With Hudson at the helm, the studio has also been founded alongside "talented developers from around the world", as the website for Humanoid states.

Set to "deliver the future of interactive entertainment", Humanoid is based in Canada and has offices in both British Columbia and Alberta, and is currently still in the process of hiring extra team members, including a senior gameplay programmer, director of operations, and a senior creative director.

As for what it is Humanoid is working on, the website mentions the studio is producing "something special", with the senior gameplay programmer job posting looking for people with experience in "shipping multiple AAA titles". The senior creative director however, notes that Humanoid is looking for people experienced in "developing new IP", with the director of operations listing stating employees will be responsible for driving "a program of ancillary products based on Humanoid IP, such as movies and TV, toys, books, and apparel".

Not a whole lot to go from right now, as Humanoid is keeping the information very close to the chest, but it does seem like Humanoid is aiming quite high with whatever it does have planned. Hopefully we'll get more news about what this developer has planned over the coming months.