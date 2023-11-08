Former BioWare employees use N7 day to strike outside the developer's HQ

HQ

While N7 day might have brought about a new tease for the upcoming Mass Effect game, not everyone was pleased with celebrating the day dedicated to BioWare's space opera.

Back in September, 13 QA staff were let go by Keywords Studios. They hadn't technically been BioWare employees, but had been playtesting Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. It was revealed that they were let go largely due to their unionisation efforts.

The employees then decided they'd take action against this decision by striking outside of BioWare's HQ. While the developer did try to stop this from taking place, the Alberta Labour Relations Board sided with the employees, deciding that even though they'd worked from home, they were allowed to picket outside the studio's headquarters.

Thanks, PC Gamer.