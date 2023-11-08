Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Former BioWare employees use N7 day to strike outside the developer's HQ

N7 day isn't a time to celebrate for everyone, it seems.

HQ

While N7 day might have brought about a new tease for the upcoming Mass Effect game, not everyone was pleased with celebrating the day dedicated to BioWare's space opera.

Back in September, 13 QA staff were let go by Keywords Studios. They hadn't technically been BioWare employees, but had been playtesting Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. It was revealed that they were let go largely due to their unionisation efforts.

The employees then decided they'd take action against this decision by striking outside of BioWare's HQ. While the developer did try to stop this from taking place, the Alberta Labour Relations Board sided with the employees, deciding that even though they'd worked from home, they were allowed to picket outside the studio's headquarters.

What do you think of this?

Thanks, PC Gamer.

