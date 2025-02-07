Former BioWare and Epic developers team up to create fantasy action RPG Cloudheim

Veterans of studios like EA, BioWare, Epic Games, Disney, and more have come together to form Noodle Cat Games and introduce us to Cloudheim, a new co-op action survival RPG that combines a lot of buzzwords into a fun-looking and colourful adventure.

Cloudheim sees you and up to three of your friends enter a destructible world with physics-based combat, allowing your magic to do more damage when you take advantage of the game's systems.

"Our core gameplay began with a simple question - what if we take the juggling from fighting games, and make it the combat foundation in a co-op action RPG?" said Noodle Cat Games' founder and CEO David Hunt via a press release. "Mix in a hauntingly beautiful world, a chaotic symphony of physics combos, and base customization - that's Cloudheim. We can't wait to see the creative combat gameplay players discover and share with their friends."

As well as just fighting the creatures you come across, you can befriend others, as well as solving puzzles, and finding crafting materials to use back on the massive flying turtle that acts as the game's hub.

Cloudheim is aiming to release in Q3 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.