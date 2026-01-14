Former Bethesda artist doesn't think The Elder Scrolls VI should be much bigger than past games

HQ

Nate Purkeypile, former lead artist behind multiple Bethesda titles including Starfield, Fallout 76, and more, doesn't believe Bethesda should always be aiming for bigger as better with its upcoming releases. Instead, he thinks that the studio should focus on making sure the games contain what people loved about past experiences.

When asked in an interview with Esports Insider about where The Elder Scrolls VI should be set, Purkeypile had the following to say: "My hope would be that they would just pick one region of Tamriel because that's part of why I was not super into Starfield. It was the scope above all else."

"I think there is something to be said for going a bit more constrained. I always thought that was a weird goal anyway. No one before was saying I wish there were more of a Bethesda game! It's like, dude, people are playing that like a decade plus later. Do you really need it to be bigger? You can always dig deeper and deeper within that space because it's already so big," he continued.

Earlier in the interview, Purkeypile had been asked about Grand Theft Auto VI and how its anticipation is mirrored somewhat by the want for The Elder Scrolls VI. It seems like with the next entries in its big franchises, Bethesda may already be doomed to disappoint some, which Purkeypile agreed with.

"Skyrim being one of the top 10 games of all-time, how do you beat that? If they do, great! And I hope it's a great game, but even if it's just as good as Skyrim was, you'll still get so many people throwing out hateful comments. I'm sure there will be more death threats again. All of that stuff. It's really unfortunate that that's the way things have gone."

