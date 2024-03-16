Former Battlefield developer has only bad things to say about EA

HQ

Three weeks have gone since Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto left Electronic Arts' Ridgeline Games in a somewhat suspicious way. We usually don't hear anything more about these kinds of things for years, if ever, but this is one interesting exception.

Lehto has decided to share his open and honest thoughts about the departure from the Battlefield studio that was shut down a day after he left, and they are definitely not positive:

"Not been saying much here since I don't have anything positive to say about EA, my recent departure, and how so many, including my team, are suffering due to the industry sweeping layoffs."

That's probably all he can say without getting in legal trouble, but it's still more than enough to confirm EA - apparently like many other giant companies these days - isn't exactly the best place to work at.