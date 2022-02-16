Cookies

Former Battlefield developer criticizes Battlefield 2042 quality

David Goldfarb: "Who thought this experience honored the BF sandbox experience and took it forward?"

HQ

Battlefield 2042 was a PR disaster for everyone involved, and gamers around the world seem to agree that the game really doesn't work as promised, with DICE also delaying key updates to round off an epic fail.

This is the reason for having a quality assurance department at all, namely to make sure that problems like these are detected and avoided. Now former Battlefield developer David Goldfarb is criticizing DICE for the problems, writing on Twitter:

"Really trying to understand why some of these design calls were made. Why are there no smaller infantry maps? Why was 128 player count a thing that didnt seemingly have any accommodation for infantry? why are whole maps shipping without any detail art? Was no one in control of quality over there? Who thought this experience honored the BF sandbox experience and took it forward? I'm astonished that there were this many missteps even knowing the obstacles from higher up."

Are these relevant questions, do you think?

Battlefield 2042

