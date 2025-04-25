Former Barcelona goalkeeper Víctor Valdés gets surprising new managerial job

HQ

Víctor Valdés, Spanish former goalkeeper who spent twelve years guarding FC Barcelona's net, is pursuing a managerial career. And his next job, reported by local outlets, will be managing a fourth division club in Spain: Real Ávila. This football club, playing in Segunda RFEF, is fighting for a spot in the play-offs for the next division.

Valdés, who played in Barça from 2002 to 2014, later moved to Manchester United, and ended his player career at Middlesbrough FC, a Championship (second division) team in England. His managerial career, however, has been short, starting by coaching youth teams in Barcelona, as well as goalkeeper trainer at Barcelona in 2021, as reported by As.

Valdés replaces the former coach, Miguel de la Fuente, after losing three games in a row, and with the task of reaching Primera Federación (third division). Real Ávila usually spends more time in fourth and fifth division, and has never reached second or first division.