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Dro Fernández, 18-year-old homegrown midfielder from FC Barcelona, signed for Paris Saint-Germain in January 2026, in a movement that was seen as a treason to Barça that angered club president Joan Laporta. Born in January 2008, even younger than Lamine Yamal, Dro (real name is Pedro Fernández), a Galician midfielder from Barça's B-team, was seen as part of the future of Barça, and even played some matches for the main team during the 2025/26, but is now under the command of Luis Enrique, after a deal worth 8.2 million euros, according to reports.

During the 4-0 thrashing to Nice in Ligue 1, Dro scored his first goal for PSG, and broke a record in the Parisian club. Dro, who only played fifteen minutes as a substitute, scored a goal from an assist from Dembélé, and became the youngest plater not from Paris Saint-Germain's academy to score with for the team.

Dro, 18 years and 68 days, was younger than Kylian Mbappé when he scored his first goal with PSG, after being brought in from Monaco. Dro's goal was the 100th from PSG this season, and helped the team remain atop of the Ligue 1.