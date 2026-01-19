Former Assassin's Creed franchise head suing Ubisoft for $1.3 million

HQ

Late last year, we spotted that former Assassin's Creed franchise head Marc-Alexis Côté had left Ubisoft. This, according to Côté himself, was not a mutual decision, and if you need further proof of that, he's not suing his former employer for $1.3 million CAD (just under a million in USD).

As reported by Radio-Canada and caught by PC Gamer, Côté's suit includes two years' salary as well as a large sum for moral damages. It is believed that Côté's "influence would have crumbled," if he had taken the proposed position at Vantage Studios, the new company which will handle all of Ubisoft's major franchises going forward.

Côté considered the role at Vantage, which would have seen him as head of production, reporting to head of franchise, a demotion, which led to what he believes is a constructive dismissal. Essentially, that's when working conditions become so bad that an employee is given little choice but to resign.

Côté is also hoping that the court can lift his non-compete clause, which would allow him to be hired by other companies in the gaming industry. He's yet to comment on the case, and his lawyer Catherine Asselin Jobin only said the following via an email: "Mr. Côté hopes for a negotiated, swift, and satisfactory resolution to the situation."