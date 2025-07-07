Former Arsenal and Atlético de Madrid player Thomas Partey charged with four counts of rape and sexual assault

HQ

Thomas Partey, Ghanaian midfielder formerly at Arsenal, has been charged with five counts of rape and one of sexual assault, for incidents revolving three women between 2021 and 2022, all of them in London. On Friday, July 4, the British Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Partey had authorized the prosecution of the football player, after reviewing a "comprehensive file of evidence" from the Metropolitan Police, who carried the investigation that started in February 2022.

In fact, Partey had been under suspicious for sexual assault since an article by The Telegraph in July 2022 reported that a Premier League player had been arrested under suspicious, but due to legal reasons his name was not made public. Partey then continued to play withh Arsenal, regularly at the starting XI, until his contract ended on June 30, 2025, and was not renewed.

Arsenal declined to comment on the matter, simply reminding that "the player's contract ended on June 3" and that "due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case. Partey will be called on Court on August 5, and his lawyer says that Partey "welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name".