Former american football player Tiger Bech killed in the New Orleans attack

The devastating truck attack in New Orleans, during the New Year's eve celebrations, took the life of 15 people and left over thirty people injured. The truck ran over multiple people in the popular Bourbon Street, in the Louisiana city.

Among the casualties was Tiger Bech, a 28-year-old former american football player. He played as a receiver at the Princeton University, and recorded 53 catches for 825 yards scoring three touchdowns during three seasons, from 2016 to 2018.

Tiger didn't pursue a career in football, but his younger brother Jack did. Jack Bech currently plays in the American college football team TCU Horned Frogs. On X, he lamented his brother's passing: "You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us".

Tiger's former coach in Princeton, Charles W. Caldwell, said that "he was a 'Tiger' in every way, a ferocious competitor with endless energy, a beloved teammate and a caring friend. Our last conversation was about how proud I was of the growth he showed during his time at Princeton and the success he was having after graduation. My love goes to the entire Bech family."