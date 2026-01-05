Former Alfa Romeo/Sauber F1 drive Zhou Guanyu joins Cadillac as reserve drive

HQ

Zhou Guanyu, 26-year-old Chinese driver who competed for Alfa Romeo (later renamed Sauber) between 2022 and 2024 (the only Chinese driver to do it) will work for Cadillac in the 2026 season as a reserve driver.

In his three seasons as main F1 driver, Guanyu only won 6, 6 and 4 points respectively, ending in last position in 2024. Guanyu was then hired as reserve driver for Ferrari last year, but has now joined the new Cadillac project, the eleventh team in the grid, debuting this season, with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Pérez as main drivers.

"This is one of the biggest and most exciting new projects that the sport has ever seen", Guanyu said. "I have worked with both Graeme and Valtteri for many years in various capacities, so joining the team feels like rejoining family", referring to Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac team principal.

Guany will thus join Colton Herta (25), who will also work for Cadillac as reserve drive this year. The American, former Indycar driver, will race in Formula 2 this year, so he can earn enough licence points to qualify for FIA's super licence needed for Formula 1. It is widely expected that Herta, due to the his popularity in the United States, will end up taking one of Cadillac's main driver seats when Bottas (36) or Pérez (35) retire. Will Zhou Guany be a competitor in his aspirations to reach Formula 1?