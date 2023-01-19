Former 343 developers criticise Microsoft's 'incompetent leadership'

HQ

Following the news that Microsoft had let over 10,000 employees go, including some key developers from the Starfield and Halo studios Bethesda and 343 Industries, former workers at the latter company have issued critical statements against Microsoft.

Specifically, Patrick Wren, who worked at 343 for eight years before moving to Respawn to work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has cited "incompetent leadership" at Microsoft, stating that it only caused "massive stress on those working hard to make Halo the best it can be."





Tyler Owens is another former 343 developer who took to Twitter to critique Microsoft. "As a Halo fan," he said, "I'm really tired of Microsoft business practices & policies slowly killing the thing I love."

Halo Infinite was criticised heavily following launch, with the developers taking a lot of flak for the game's state. However, in more recent months some good work has been done on Halo Infinite, with Joseph Staten being touted as its "saviour." Even with such praise, though, he was also let go in the Microsoft lay offs.