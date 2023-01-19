Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Halo Infinite

Former 343 developers criticise Microsoft's 'incompetent leadership'

Halo Infinite should be in a 'better state,' according to the former devs.

HQ

Following the news that Microsoft had let over 10,000 employees go, including some key developers from the Starfield and Halo studios Bethesda and 343 Industries, former workers at the latter company have issued critical statements against Microsoft.

Specifically, Patrick Wren, who worked at 343 for eight years before moving to Respawn to work on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, has cited "incompetent leadership" at Microsoft, stating that it only caused "massive stress on those working hard to make Halo the best it can be."


Tyler Owens is another former 343 developer who took to Twitter to critique Microsoft. "As a Halo fan," he said, "I'm really tired of Microsoft business practices & policies slowly killing the thing I love."

Halo Infinite was criticised heavily following launch, with the developers taking a lot of flak for the game's state. However, in more recent months some good work has been done on Halo Infinite, with Joseph Staten being touted as its "saviour." Even with such praise, though, he was also let go in the Microsoft lay offs.

Halo Infinite

