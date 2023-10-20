Forgive Me Father 2 now available in Early Access on PC

Fulqrum and Byte Barrel has announced that the Early Access for supernatural FPS Forgive Me Father 2 is now available on PC for Steam, Epic Games and GoG, following its successful run at Steam Next Fest. This preview version includes 10 nightmarish levels that continue the story of the Priest protagonist of the first installment as he faces hordes of enemies inspired by the imaginary work of H.P. Lovecraft with a set of 10 weapons and a system that evokes the classics of the genre such as Doom or Quake. We had the chance to get hands-on with it at Gamescom and interview the studio's CEO, Ernest Krystian, which you can watch below with English subtitles.

To emphasise a little bit about the unique design features that distinguish it from other titles, in Forgive Me Father 2 all the level design is created by hand using Unreal Engine 5. As Krystian tells us, "Well, the main thing is that all the elements of the game are created by hand and so we have full control over how it will look on screen".

It's definitely an action-packed retro love letter to all FPS fans. From the original, with a darker story, players dive deeper into the mythos, with abilities taken from the equippable pages of the Dark Tome to enhance your madness abilities throughout the story. Whether it's healing wounds with life enhancement, becoming more powerful with power, increasing rate of fire and reload speed with acceleration or reducing damage taken with stamina.

Forgive Me Father 2 is available in Early Access for €19.99 on the aforementioned platforms.