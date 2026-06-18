Forget stealing Christmas, The Grinch will be looking to save Christmas this September

A few years ago, Outright Games, developer Casual Brothers, and Dr. Seuss Enterprises teamed up to make a platforming project revolving around everyone's favourite holiday grump, with The Grinch: Christmas Adventures debuting on PC and consoles. Clearly, that partnership proved to be fruitful as now the trio are teaming back up for a sequel.

Known as The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas, this game will be a fully-fledged 3D platformer where the aim is to suit up as the bright green menace and to prove how he has changed to the residents of Who-ville by helping them celebrate the most joyous Christmas to date.

We're told that this game will offer snowy 3D worlds to explore with a festive charm to them, including options to visit Grinch's Cave, to climb Mt. Crumpit, and also to wander the streets of Who-ville. During this exploration, the aim will be to collect ornaments, find secrets, conquer platforming challenges, and otherwise bring cheer back to the adorable town.

Playable solo but also with local co-op too (with this seeing a second player taking on the duties of Max the dog), we're told that The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas is designed for all ages and players, with accessible gaming at the forefront.

As for the launch plans, the game will be debuting on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch all on September 18. You can see the announcement trailer for the game below, as well as a few images.