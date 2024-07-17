Forget plastic: The new OnePlus Nord 4 5G will be all-metal

HQ

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Nord 4 in Milan today. It is the only all-metal device of the 5G era, a design decision achieved thanks to two technological advances: 5G antennas 50% more compact and smaller than before and a redesigned motherboard that helps phones send and receive signals clearly.

In addition to its three eye-catching colours (Obsidian Midnight, Mercurial Silver and Oasis Green) the OnePlus Nord 4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 chip and versions with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of storage. The battery is 5,500 mAh, with a full charge in just 28 minutes.

AI-based tools are a cornerstone of the OnePlus Nord 4. In the battery, for example, the proprietary Battery Health Engine technology is implemented to extend battery life. Trinity Engine "guarantees" optimal daily performance, AI Speak, AI Writer and AI Summary for productivity, and AI Smart Cutout 2.0, among others, for taking and editing photos with its 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will be available in Europe on 8 August starting at €499.