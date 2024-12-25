Forget guns: Black Ops 6 now lets you take down enemies by farting on them

HQ

In a move that no one saw coming, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has added a new execution that involves... a fart. But not just any fart—this one's unicorn-powered. Yes, you read that right. In a bizarre twist, a leaked video shows a player finishing off an enemy by summoning a unicorn, grabbing its tail, and unleashing a colorful fart-ray straight at their target. If you thought Black Ops couldn't get any stranger, think again.

This unusual move is part of the "Tracer Pack: Brightmare Mastercraft Ultra Skin Bundle," a cosmetic bundle that includes a unicorn-themed helmet, rainbow-colored weapons, and the now-infamous fart execution. It's a wild addition that has fans divided. Some think it's a hilarious, unexpected twist that adds a touch of fun, while others are questioning whether Call of Duty has finally gone too far, leaning into a Fortnite-style wackiness that might ruin the game's iconic realism.

While Black Ops 6 has made waves, driving the Call of Duty franchise to over 500 million copies sold, the inclusion of this execution has sparked mixed feelings. Some fans miss the gritty, serious tone the series is known for, while others are just here for the laughs and unicorn magic.

So, what do you think—are unicorn farts the future of Call of Duty, or should the game stick to more traditional ways of taking down enemies?