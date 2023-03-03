Forge of the Fae is a stunning JRPG that has just been announced

It seems like the newly founded Japanese developer Datadyne will be off to a really good start. They have now announced Forge of the Fae, a turn-based JRPG about an inventor called Fiora. She is researching "a series of mysterious disappearances" in a "world inspired by ancient Celtic folklore, full of intrigue, adventure, and endless possibilities".

We're promised a big cast of characters, a deep system for battles and progression, as well as a story where your choices will have an impact. While all this sounds great, we'd also like to excuse ourselves for being a tad shallow when we say that what caught out attention the most was the graphics. Just look at those pixels.

So far, the only confirmed platform is Steam, but hopefully it will eventually also be released for consoles. Now enjoy these marvelous screenshots below.