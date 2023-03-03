Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forge of the Fae

Forge of the Fae is a stunning JRPG that has just been announced

The striking title will be coming to PC sometime in the future.

It seems like the newly founded Japanese developer Datadyne will be off to a really good start. They have now announced Forge of the Fae, a turn-based JRPG about an inventor called Fiora. She is researching "a series of mysterious disappearances" in a "world inspired by ancient Celtic folklore, full of intrigue, adventure, and endless possibilities".

We're promised a big cast of characters, a deep system for battles and progression, as well as a story where your choices will have an impact. While all this sounds great, we'd also like to excuse ourselves for being a tad shallow when we say that what caught out attention the most was the graphics. Just look at those pixels.

So far, the only confirmed platform is Steam, but hopefully it will eventually also be released for consoles. Now enjoy these marvelous screenshots below.

