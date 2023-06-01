Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Forever Skies

Forever Skies trailer reveals Early Access launch date

We'll finally see if the former developers of Divinity: Original Sin, Dying Light, The Medium and Chernobylite can make a great post-apocalyptic, sci-fi survival game later this month.

It's been more than three years since developers that had made games like Divinity: Original Sin, Dying Light, The Medium and Chernobylite started their own studio called Far From Home to make a Spider-Ma...post-apocalyptic, sci-fi survival game. The plan was to release it sometime in 2022, but it got delayed to "the first half of 2023" last November. They'll make that at the eleventh hours.

Far From Home has given us a trailer revealing that Forever Skies will launch as a Steam Early Access game on June 22. The trailer also gives us a much longer and better look at the far more hostile and dangerous world under the toxic dust that annihilated most of the population.

Forever Skies

