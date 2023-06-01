Forever Skies trailer reveals Early Access launch date

HQ

It's been more than three years since developers that had made games like Divinity: Original Sin, Dying Light, The Medium and Chernobylite started their own studio called Far From Home to make a Spider-Ma...post-apocalyptic, sci-fi survival game. The plan was to release it sometime in 2022, but it got delayed to "the first half of 2023" last November. They'll make that at the eleventh hours.

Far From Home has given us a trailer revealing that Forever Skies will launch as a Steam Early Access game on June 22. The trailer also gives us a much longer and better look at the far more hostile and dangerous world under the toxic dust that annihilated most of the population.