Forever Skies reveals upgraded biomes, side content, and more in update roadmap

Post-apocalyptic sci-fi survival game Forever Skies is getting some big content updates coming in the near future. Developer Far From Home has announced that the Echoes series of updates kicks off on the 17th of November, and revealed a roadmap of what we can expect with each new update.

The first part of Echoes focuses on Biome 1: The Silent City. Here, we'll get access to a new side quest system, the Radio Tower overhaul, and a more rewarding upgrade path with the game's extractor tool. These changes come alongside systems that will help biome diversity and side content generation in the future with the other biomes.

Update 2 is set to arrive in December of this year, but will be smaller in scale so the developers can take some time off during the holidays. There's new airship decor, a seasonal event, and side quests arriving to The Overgrown Ruins.

The third Echoes update comes in Spring 2026 and adds a additional content to the third biome, New Nature. It's also noted that your saves won't be impacted by this content, and that each update will bring more than what's shown in the dev blog, so keep your eyes peeled for more information.