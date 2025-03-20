Forever Skies launches on the 14th of April

HQ

Forever Skies is finally leaving Early Access, after almost two years spent being honed while early adopters played the game, it's now nearly ready for a full release on Steam. Despite being delayed out of a planned release late last year, we've not had to wait too long for version 1.0.

Mark your calendars for the 14th of April if you're looking to play the full release of Forever Skies, either by yourself or with friends in online co-op. Following the release of version 1.0, developer Far From Home is still planning on releasing more content, including the Airship Expansion Update, another Content Update, and a Seasonal Event all planned to release by the end of this year.

If you're not aware, Forever Skies is a survival crafting experience that takes place on a world long abandoned due to the atmosphere becoming toxic. You can't walk the surface, and instead scavenge the ruins of incredibly tall buildings, making yourself an airship to explore what's left of your former home and in the hopes of making a cure for humanity.