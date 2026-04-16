Forever Skies lands on Xbox Series X/S this summer

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At tonight's Galaxies Showcase, developer Far From Home finally told us when we'd be able to play the hit survival game Forever Skies on Xbox. We've not got long to wait, as the game will come to its next major platform in summer 2026.

The trailer below gives you a glimpse at what you can get up to in Forever Skies. The game puts you on a hostile Earth, where a global disaster meant most of the atmosphere is toxic to humans. You have to travel above it, using your airship base to scavenge resources on the few buildings left. Despite sounding pretty bleak, the experience in Forever Skies is anything but, especially if you grab a buddy to play with and fly your ships across the skies.

The launch of the Xbox version of the game also coincides with The Final Echoes update, also scheduled for a launch this summer. The first Echoes update arrived last October, and the second landed in December. This third and final content drop will add new side quests, difficulty levels, dangers & threats, and more we'll discover closer to launch. Check out a new teaser for Forever Skies below: