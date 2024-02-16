Forever Skies is a PS5 exclusive when it launches this year

HQ

Forever Skies, the sci-fi survival game from developer Far From Home, has been in early access for a while now. We got to check it out in early 2023, and thought it was a cool game where you got to build your own airship that also functioned as a floating home.

Now, Far From Home is gearing up for the full launch of Forever Skies, where it'll also come to consoles as well as PC. Well, perhaps I should say console, as per a new trailer it seems Forever Skies is going to be a PS5 exclusive when it launches.

This is a timed exclusive, so it will come to Xbox Series X/S in time, but we're still unsure of when the final launch date is as currently we're just expecting the full release of Forever Skies some time in 2024.