Forever Skies has been delayed until the "first half of 2023"

Now that we're nearing the end of 2022, we're starting to get a few different delay announcements here and there. In this instance, it's Far From Home's Forever Skies that is being pushed, as in a new blog post on Steam, we're told that the game will no longer be meeting its planned release window and will now be coming in the "first half of 2023" instead.

This decision comes after the game recently put out a demo, which was picked up and played by over 80,000 people, a lot of whom provided feedback on what could make Forever Skies better come release. To this end, the developer is taking the feedback into account and will be starting the Early Access period later than expected, to be able to introduce and work on some of these areas.

As for what will be tackled, there will be deeper location variety, more detailed airship damage and repair systems, better airship customisation, a more intricate approach to survival, deeper gameplay when on the ground, all on top of an array of core features that will be added during the Early Access run.