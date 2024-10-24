Forever Skies has been delayed and will now leave Early Access later than expected

HQ

If you were still holding your breath on the arrival of Forever Skies' 1.0 version before the end of 2024, we have some unfortunate news for you. Developer Far From Home has announced that the game is being delayed and will unfortunately no longer debut before the end of this year.

As affirmed in a press release, we're told that Forever Skies will now leave Early Access, enter its 1.0 state, and debut on PS5, all in early 2025 instead. The reason seems to mostly revolve around the game needing extra time in the oven, but thankfully this extra time will also result in a fan-requested feature being available earlier than expected.

Players on PC will still be able to enjoy four-player cooperative action before the end of the year. We don't have a firm date on when this feature will arrive in the Early Access build for the game, but a first beta test is planned in the coming weeks.

Speaking about the delay, Far From Home notes: "Initially, the game was planned to launch in 1.0 on PC and PlayStation 5 in 2024. However, over the last couple of months, the team began designing and implementing substantial changes to many existing systems. Thus, it was decided that more time would be needed."

As per the systems that are being changed, a list has been provided, affirming that these will be adjusted: