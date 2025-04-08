Forest Whitaker blackmails Tom Hardy in latest look at Netflix's Havoc

HQ

The big film coming to Netflix this month is the Tom Hardy-led Havoc. Regarded as an action epic, this movie takes its viewers into a dark and gritty criminal underworld to follow a morally-grey detective who is trying to find the kidnapped son of a local politician. Why is he doing this, you might ask? Because the politician is blackmailing him.

Havoc sees Hardy playing the toughened detective and sees Forest Whitaker starring opposite as the politician. The rest of the cast includes Jessie Mei Li as a regular police officer, while Timothy Olyphant appears as what seems to be some kind of twisted crime lord.

Havoc is being written and directed by The Raid's Gareth Evans, and will have a runtime of 1 hour and 47 minutes. It will premiere on Netflix on April 25, and with that edging ever closer, you can see the latest trailer below.