Forest Ranger Life Simulator sparks controversy on PlayStation Store for blatantly copying The Last of Us

The PlayStation Store is no stranger to questionable releases, but Forest Ranger Life Simulator might just take the cake. The game, developed by Grizzly Games Limited, promises a laid-back experience where players repair bridges, feed wildlife, and clean up pollution. However, it's the protagonist's striking resemblance to Joel from The Last of Us that's catching most of the attention.

With physical characteristics that seem straight out of a The Last of Us casting call, many players are scratching their heads, wondering if this is just a coincidence or if the game is trying a little too hard to channel Joel's rugged charm. Some are even calling it a shameless attempt to ride the coattails of The Last of Us's iconic style, leading to growing skepticism about the game's originality.

To make matters worse, players have pointed out that the game doesn't have a release date and offers very little meaningful information beyond its basic listing. For many, it's starting to feel like Forest Ranger Life Simulator might be another vaporware project that fails to live up to expectations. Some might argue that The PlayStation Store, once a hub for exciting new titles, has become overrun with low-effort imitations, making it harder for gamers to find high-quality content.

This situation highlights the ongoing conversation about the importance of creativity and effort in the gaming industry. While Forest Ranger Life Simulator could still evolve into something more than just a knock-off, many believe there's a need for better curation on the PlayStation Store to help players avoid similar projects in the future.

What do you think—does Forest Ranger Life Simulator have the potential to surprise us, or is it just another attempt to cash in on a well-known game?