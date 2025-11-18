Foreigners accused of paying money to shoot at civilians from Sarajevo hills in so-called "sniper tourism" during Bosnian War

HQ

Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation into claims that foreigners paid to shoot at civilians during the siege of Sarajevo in the 1992-95 Bosnian War, raising hopes among survivors for renewed accountability.

As reported by Reuters, the allegations, filed by journalist and novelist Ezio Gavazzeni, suggest that Italians and others traveled to Bosnia under the escort of Bosnian Serb forces to participate in what has been termed "sniper tourism."

Around 11,000 civilians were killed by shelling and sniper fire from Serb army positions on hills surrounding Sarajevo. Gavazzeni's complaint was inspired by the 2022 documentary Sarajevo Safari, which detailed these alleged shootings. No suspects have yet been named, and the investigation is at an early stage.