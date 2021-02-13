Ford takes aim at gamers with Rocket League F-150

You're watching Advertisements

Automobile manufacturer Ford has partnered with Psyonix to bring a custom F-150 truck to Rocket League. The truck comes as part of a bundle including a chairman decal, two sets of F-150 wheels, a F-150 Rocket League Edition engine audio, an F-150 boost, and even an F-150 banner.

According to the announcement, this partnership between Ford and Pysonix is part of Ford's move to push into gaming following successful sponsorships with other titles, such as Forza. The partnership is also set to produce a series of short adverts aimed at gamers narrated by Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston.

"It had to be an F-150 but one that fits within Psyonix' extreme virtual world pairing soccer and mayhem," said Ehab Kaoud, chief designer at Ford trucks in a press release. "F-150 is already the most popular truck in the real world, and this F-150 Rocket League Edition is poised to be the most popular truck in the gaming world, too. It's Built Ford Tough meets gaming."

Ford will also sponsor the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors that will include an arena full of billboards, alongside a special F-150 that will repair the Rocket League pitch between games.

If you are interested in this unique F-150, you can be sure to get the truck in Rocket League between February 20-28, and it will cost 1,500 credits.