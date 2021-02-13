LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Cheesy World Championship - 2v2 CS:GO Edition
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Cheesy World Championship - 2v2 CS:GO Edition Finals
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Rocket League

Ford takes aim at gamers with Rocket League F-150

The iconic truck is joining Pysonix's popular title.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Automobile manufacturer Ford has partnered with Psyonix to bring a custom F-150 truck to Rocket League. The truck comes as part of a bundle including a chairman decal, two sets of F-150 wheels, a F-150 Rocket League Edition engine audio, an F-150 boost, and even an F-150 banner.

According to the announcement, this partnership between Ford and Pysonix is part of Ford's move to push into gaming following successful sponsorships with other titles, such as Forza. The partnership is also set to produce a series of short adverts aimed at gamers narrated by Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston.

"It had to be an F-150 but one that fits within Psyonix' extreme virtual world pairing soccer and mayhem," said Ehab Kaoud, chief designer at Ford trucks in a press release. "F-150 is already the most popular truck in the real world, and this F-150 Rocket League Edition is poised to be the most popular truck in the gaming world, too. It's Built Ford Tough meets gaming."

Ford will also sponsor the upcoming Rocket League Championship Series Winter Majors that will include an arena full of billboards, alongside a special F-150 that will repair the Rocket League pitch between games.

If you are interested in this unique F-150, you can be sure to get the truck in Rocket League between February 20-28, and it will cost 1,500 credits.

Rocket League

Related texts

Rocket League (Switch)Score

Rocket League (Switch)
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It doesn't matter if you're good or not; everyone can take to the pitch to bump cars and hit balls."

Rocket LeagueScore

Rocket League
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Matches often descend into violent ramming attacks and opportunistic goal poaching. It doesn't matter though; it's all fun and games."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy