Ford reveals all-electric Capri

One of the coolest and most memorable actually affordable cars of the 1970s was the Ford Capri. Effectively, it was the answer of what a muscle car would look like if it was designed for European roads and not massive American highways, and was built to also support a family and at a convenient price tag. It was the ideal combination of function meets awesome form.

The Capri has unfortunately been long dead, but Ford has decided to bring it back in an all-electric variant that is more of an SUV than a sporty-looking coupe. This model boasts an electric battery that promises 620 km of range, all while having enough space to store more than 570 litres of stuff in the boot. It will come in bright yellow, have a touchscreen infotainment suite that can slide to the side to reveal extra storage, and will have automated systems too, including lane switching and watching out for cyclists before you open your door.

The exact pricing and release date for the Capri has yet to be revealed, but you can take a look at it below.

