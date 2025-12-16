Ford officially kills off the Ford F-150 Lightning EV

HQ

Earlier on, Ford described the electric version of the legendary and exceedingly popular F-150 pick-up as the future of the company. It was meant to push particularly rural customers with particular needs away from petrol-powered guzzlers, and toward a more environmentally sustainable future, but now, not too long after, the F-150 Lighting, as the EV was called, is dead.

In a press release (through Inside EV's) the president of Ford Blue, Andrew Frick, has confirmed that the model will cease production:

"We actually ended production of the 2025 model-year Lightning just this month. This was in response to a lot of the market realities and customer preferences."

There won't be a new version of the Lightning, instead they will launch a new model later this year called the "EREV" with a gas-engine.