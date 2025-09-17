Ford lays off 1,000 employees from its EV factory that produces the new Ford Capri

HQ The market for electric cars not made in China continues to plummet and the latest news regarding the loss of sales, the lack of customer demand and how car models are being discontinued and model programs are being closed - spelled Ford. The American car giant announced today that they are laying off 1,000 people and restructuring one of their EV factories where they produce the new Ford Capri and the electric version of the Explorer. The factory in question is located in Cologne, Germany and it was built with a maximum capacity in terms of production of 250,000 finished cars per year but due to lack of demand, they have only built 19,000 cars in the past year, according to Autocar. No one wants it...