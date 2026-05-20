Ford is officially working on a "rally-bred" small EV
It'll most likely be built on Renault's AmpR Small platform.
While several Ford models have been reimagined as EV's in recent years, like the Mustang and the Explorer, small models have all but perished, including the much-beloved Fiesta. But it would seem that it's coming back.
In a statement sent to Top Gear, this new Fiesta is apparently set to land on the roads worldwide before the end of 2029, with Ford promising that this all-electric hatchback will be made with "rally-bred engineering".
And that's not all, because Ford promises "race-to-road capabilities" and signature Ford driving dynamics for the small EV, which means we're also expecting a "hotter" ST- or RS-version.
Underneath, the car is widely expected to use Renault's AmpR Small platform, the same architecture found under the Renault 5, Alpine A290 and next-generation Nissan Micra. That partnership allows Ford to quickly re-enter the affordable European supermini market without spending billions developing its own dedicated small EV platform from scratch.