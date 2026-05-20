Ford is officially working on a "rally-bred" small EV

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While several Ford models have been reimagined as EV's in recent years, like the Mustang and the Explorer, small models have all but perished, including the much-beloved Fiesta. But it would seem that it's coming back.

In a statement sent to Top Gear, this new Fiesta is apparently set to land on the roads worldwide before the end of 2029, with Ford promising that this all-electric hatchback will be made with "rally-bred engineering".

And that's not all, because Ford promises "race-to-road capabilities" and signature Ford driving dynamics for the small EV, which means we're also expecting a "hotter" ST- or RS-version.

Underneath, the car is widely expected to use Renault's AmpR Small platform, the same architecture found under the Renault 5, Alpine A290 and next-generation Nissan Micra. That partnership allows Ford to quickly re-enter the affordable European supermini market without spending billions developing its own dedicated small EV platform from scratch.