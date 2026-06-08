Ford is looking to "expand" the Mustang family

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Ford has already proved willing to experiment with the Mustang brand. For instance, that particular series of cars no longer consist of just muscle cars, as there's the Mustang Mach-E, a four-day spacious EV SUV.

But what actual Mustang fans have been crying out for for decades, is for the original Mustang to be experimented with. Now, Ford executive Andrew Frick have added significant fuel to the fire, by revealing that Ford will be "expanding" the Mustang line-up, and perhaps with a four-door version: in an interview with Automotive News:

"It's going to have to make sense within a family that we may already offer. And it's going to have to be very cost-effective for us to do it. That's what we're focused on in general with a lot of our new affordable products. We want the concepts to be right and the costs to be even better."

It should be said, that Ford currently does not offer a traditional sedan in its North American line-up, where the Mustang brand is strongest, having discontinued the Fusion, the Taurus and others years ago.

Would you like to see a four-door Mustang?