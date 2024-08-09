Ford has unveiled e-bikes inspired by the Bronco and Mustang

HQ

Ford is getting into the world of electric bikes. The car manufacturer has unveiled two models that are inspired by two of its most popular cars, the Bronco and Mustang, with these bikes made in collaboration with the cycling experts over at N+.

The Bronco eBike will feature a mega 750W hub-mounted motor that kicks out 85 Nm of torque. This bike is designed to be able to conquer all terrains and has dual-suspension and a motorcycle seat to ensure it remains comfortable. It also boasts an LCD screen and will come in 11 colour choices, including the iconic Area 51. This bike will start at $4,500.

As for the Mustang E-Bike, this will have the same motor specifications but since this is built to be a performance bike instead, it will sacrifice the dual-suspension for four-piston hydraulic brakes, Pirelli tires, and running lights, to allow it to cap out at a top speed of 28 mph and a top range of 60 miles. It too will have an LCD display, and will be available in 11 colours, including Carbonized Gray Metallic. This bike will start at $4,000.

Which bike do you like the most?

