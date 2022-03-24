Cookies

Ford GT racing compared between Forza Horizon 5, Gran Turismo 7 and Grid Legends

Check out how the three games stack up.

Gran Turismo 7 was released earlier this month, Grid Legends launched last month and Forza Horizon 5 premiered back in November. While they definitely are very different racing games, it still doesn't mean their graphics can't be compared, right?

This is exactly what the YouTube channel Don Joewon Song has done in an ambitious video in which Ford GT Heritage is used in all three games (Forza Motorsport 7 is also thrown in for good measure) with fairly similar environments. Head over to the link to check it out and compare for yourself.

Judging by the comments section, many seem to be surprised by how good Grid Legends looks, even if Forza Horizon 5 looks like the majority's favourite in the tech department. What do you think?

