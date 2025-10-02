Ford CEO warns EV sales will collapse

HQ

The Trump administration's active measures to level out tax requirements on cars in the US and stop subsidizing electric cars specifically have of course affected new car sales in the EV segment. Previously, American new car buyers received a $7500 discount when purchasing a new electric car, something that has now been removed. This has meant that sales have dropped significantly and now Ford's CEO is warning that it will most likely cause the electric car market in the US to collapse. Jim Farley warns that electric cars in the US will only make up 5% of new car sales going forward, which is about half of what that figure was last month.

Jim Farley, Ford:

"I think it's going to be a vibrant industry, but it's going to be smaller, way smaller than we thought, especially with the policy change in the tailpipe emissions, plus the $7,500 consumer incentive going away. We're going to find out in a month. I wouldn't be surprised that the EV sales in the U.S. go down to 5%"